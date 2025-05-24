Blue Eagles ended a run of two games without a win in the TNM Super League after a comfortable 6-1 win over Mzuzu City Hammers at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday afternoon.

After two draws in the previous two games, the Area 30 side welcomed their Mzuzu visitors to Nankhaka Stadium, looking to climb up to the top four.

The hosts started brightly and were awarded a penalty, which was converted by Ganizani James, just three minutes into the match following a handball incident in the box by Mustafa Maulana.

The Hammers grew into the game and started creating chances that led to their equaliser in the 10th minute through Moses Gwayi after receiving a cross from Arnold Phiri.

Laurent Banda got his team back into the lead after 22 minutes when he finished from close range with a pass from Maxwell Mbewe.

The Elia Kananji boys continued to pile pressure on the visitors, and they extended two quick goals towards the end of the first half. The two goals came similarly when Ganizani James and Checkson Alizz headed home corner kicks delivered by John Banda for the opening half to end 4-1.

The Hammers improved in the second half after the introduction of Erick Kaonga, Chimwemwe Kaliyala, and Raffick Kabwazi for Mustafa Maulana, Moses Gwayi and Alex Msiska, but they suffered a blow in the 65th minute after being reduced to 10 men following a second booking to Cliff Mbewe.

One minute later, Maxwell Mbewe finished off a cross from Ian Chinyama before Levison Mnyenyembe completed the massacre as he tapped in a Micium Mhone’s cross to make it 6-1, the final score.

The victory saw them ending two games, a winless run after goalless draws against Moyale Barracks and Creck Sporting. They won their last match on 27th April against Mighty Tigers.

Blue Eagles also moved from eighth to fourth on the standings.

However, their opponents are still searching for their first victory since 13th April when they beat Dedza Dynamos 1-0.

After victory in the second week, Mzuzu City Hammers went on to suffer a defeat and a draw against MAFCO and Songwe Border United, respectively.

The Hammers are stuck on 15th with just four points in five matches.