The Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has categorically dismissed rumours that it is in talks with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regarding a potential electoral alliance ahead of the highly anticipated September General Elections.

The denial comes amid growing speculation on social media suggesting that AFORD could be reuniting with MCP—a party it previously partnered with in a now-defunct political alliance. However, AFORD President Enoch Chihana has described the claims as “baseless,” misleading, and mere propaganda by the MCP social media team, urging the public to rely on official party communication rather than online gossip.

“There is no truth to the claims that AFORD is in talks with MCP. We just came out of an alliance with them a few years ago. What would make anyone believe we’re going back? That’s not happening,” Chihana clarified.

Instead, Chihana revealed that the party has been actively engaging in exploratory talks with several opposition parties as it assesses potential coalitions that align with AFORD’s political vision and strategic interests.

“As a party, we are open to collaborations, but any alliance must go through proper channels,” he said. “The president alone cannot decide on partnerships. Such decisions are made by the National Executive Committee after careful deliberation.”

He named the People’s Party (PP), Freedom Party (FP), United Transformation Movement (UTM), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF), and People’s Development Party (PDP) among those AFORD has held discussions with.

“We are still engaging, still consulting. When we are ready, the nation will know officially,” he said.