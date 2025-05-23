The UTM Party has announced that it will conduct primary elections across all constituencies and wards from June 1 to June 5, in preparation for the upcoming general elections scheduled for September 16.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by party publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, the party has assured all aspirants that the primary elections will be free, fair, and credible.

“The party is committed to upholding democratic values and providing a level playing field for all candidates,” Njawala said.

The statement also outlined nomination fees for those seeking to contest in the primaries. Parliamentary candidates will be required to pay K300,000, while youths, women, and candidates from marginalized groups will pay a reduced fee of K150,000.

In forward councillor positions, male aspirants will pay K100,000, whereas persons with disabilities will pay K50,000.

UTM has urged all constituency governors and relevant party structures to support the electoral process and ensure inclusivity and transparency.