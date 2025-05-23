Police in Balaka have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man, Steven Holoko, who was allegedly caught stealing maize from a garden.

The suspects, identified as Geoffrey Daudi Gangire, 45, and Daudi Lule, 35, are accused of committing the offence on May 6, 2025, at Sikelo Village under Sub-Traditional Authority Mbera in Balaka District.

According to a police spokesperson in the District, Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, Holoko was killed after being caught in the act of stealing maize.

He further said investigations led by Balaka Police Detectives resulted in the arrest of the suspects on Thursday, May 22.

Geoffrey Daudi Gangire hails from Chipatala Village in the same area, while Daudi Lule comes from Petekula Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kainga in Machinga District.

The duo will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder.