Six matches have been scheduled to take place this weekend, with three matches each day. We take a look at this weekend’s action, including a big clash between Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets vs. Kamuzu Barracks

Kamuzu Barracks have travelled to Blantyre to face FCB Nyasa Big Bullets this Saturday, and they will look to get back to winning ways after dropping two points against Ekhaya FC last weekend. Their inconsistent form saw them recording a single win, a draw, and a defeat in their last three matches. After six games, they occupy fourth position with 10 points from six matches.

As for Bullets, they are at the top of the league table with 15 points from five matches, and they will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the new season. They are yet to taste a defeat against KB.

Blue Eagles vs. Mzuzu City Hammers

Mzuzu City Hammers take on Blue Eagles on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium. They will look to pick up their first away win of the season. The Hammers have been quite poor so far, and they have just picked up four points from four matches.

On the other hand, Blue Eagles FC will look to bounce back after dropping five points in their last two matches. They lost to Civil Service United and drew against MAFCO FC. They currently occupy eighth position with 8 points from six matches.

Mafco vs. Moyale Barracks

This is likely to be a close contest between the military sides. The match comes at a time when MAFCO FC sits 10th with six points from five matches while Moyale has two points more on the 7th.

Mighty Wanderers vs. Silver Strikers

The huge match this weekend will involve the Giants. Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers are facing each other at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday. The Nomads are in impressive form, with four wins in four matches, and they are second in the standings.

The Bankers will look to close the gap with leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets as they trail with eight points while sitting ninth.

Dedza Dynamos vs. Civil Service United

Dedza Dynamos take on Civil Service United at Dedza Stadium on Sunday. The hosts will look to get their recent stuttering campaign back on track with a win. They recently lost two back-to-back matches against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Karonga United. Dedza Dynamos are currently 10th with six points from six matches.

On the other hand, the Servants will look to build up from their Airtel Top 8 win over Mzuzu City Hammers. In the league, they look to be improving, as they collected four points in the last two matches after struggling at the beginning of the season. The Servants remain 12th with 5 points from 5 matches.

Creck Sporting Club vs. Songwe Border

CRECK Sporting Club host Songwe Border United on Sunday at Aubrey Dimba Stadium, and they will look to return to winning ways after failing to win their last two matches. They are coming from a defeat to Mighty Wanderers and a draw against Kamuzu Barracks. CRECK Sporting Club has collected 5 points from six matches so far.

Meanwhile, Songwe Border United are winless in their maiden campaign. This will be another test for the Karonga-based side.