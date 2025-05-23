The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s health system is collapsing under the weight of continued Israeli military operations, with most hospitals damaged, destroyed, or overwhelmed.

According to WHO, “only 19 of Gaza Strip’s 36 hospitals remain operational”, with the rest shut down due to bombings, military presence, or lack of supplies. Of the hospitals still functioning, many can only provide basic emergency care. WHO reported that 94% of all hospitals in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, and that “the destruction is systematic.” Even when medical facilities are resupplied, they are quickly drawn back into the conflict, either attacked or forced to close again.

WHO described repeated attacks on health infrastructure in recent days. Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only facility treating severe acute malnutrition in North Gaza, shut down after nearby fighting forced patients to evacuate. The Indonesian Hospital has been inaccessible due to military activity since May 18. European Gaza Hospital, one of the largest in the south, remains out of service after an attack earlier this month.

The report notes that health workers continue to operate under extreme danger, delivering care in what WHO called “impossible conditions.” WHO missions to deliver food, water, and supplies have been blocked repeatedly by the security situation.

While WHO and humanitarian groups call for a ceasefire and unrestricted aid access, international political dynamics complicate the situation. Malawi, one of the few African countries with an embassy in Israel, has continued to support Israel diplomatically, voting in Israel’s favor at the United Nations — even in resolutions calling for an end to hostilities. Malawi also participates in an indentured labor agreement that sends Malawian workers to Israeli farms, providing cheap labor to Israel’s agricultural sector.

Critics have pointed out that Malawi’s alignment with Israel reflects broader geopolitical ties. The United States, Malawi’s key donor and Israel’s largest international backer, has continued to provide military and political support to Israel. Washington has been widely criticized for backing Israeli control over Gaza, even as casualties rise and hospitals are bombed, leading to accusations of genocide.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, pressure is growing on countries like Malawi to re-examine their alliances and speak out. WHO’s final appeal is unambiguous: “The destruction must stop. Hospitals must never be militarized or targeted. Aid must be allowed to reach people wherever they are.”

As the humanitarian crisis deepens and with the unwavering support for Israel, both politically and economically from countries like Malawi draws renewed criticism, the question now is whether political loyalty will outweigh humanitarian responsibility. Israel has been taken to both the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ). Israeli’s Prime Minister and other politicians have dockets opened for crimes against humanity. Israel has denied all the allegations levelled against the country and its senior politicians and military officers.