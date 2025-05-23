A renewed call for the adoption of a federal system of government in Malawi has sparked debate among political observers and citizens, with proponents arguing that it could lead to more balanced and equitable development across all regions of the country.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa, originally from Nkhata-Bay but currently based in Tanzania, believes that federalism could be a game-changer for Malawi’s developmental challenges.

According to Chirwa, decentralizing power through a federal system would allow regional governments to make decisions tailored to their local needs, promote efficient service delivery, and foster accountability at the grassroots level.

“A federal system of government enables different regions within a country to govern themselves through their local governments while remaining part of a larger national framework,” explained Chirwa. “This kind of system divides powers and responsibilities between a central government and various regional entities, ensuring that development is not concentrated in just one part of the country.”

Chirwa pointed to Tanzania as a practical example: “Tanzania is a union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, officially called the United Republic of Tanzania. Zanzibar has its president, parliament, and government structures. This semi-autonomous arrangement is an example of how a federal-like system can work effectively.”

He added, “If Malawi adopts a federal system, we will begin to see regional governments invest in their development priorities. It would create healthy competition and reduce the over-centralization that currently stalls progress in many rural areas.”

Several countries around the world successfully operate under federal systems, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, the United States, Germany, India, and Switzerland.

These countries have managed to distribute power across their regions, allowing for localized governance that better responds to the needs of their diverse populations.

Veteran freedom fighter Kamlepo Kalua, who advocated for a multiparty system of government in Malawi, believes that establishing regional governments would allow areas like the Northern Region to control their budgets, development agendas, and natural resources.

However, critics warn that federalism could increase administrative costs and deepen regional divisions if not managed properly. They also raise concerns about the potential for political elites to manipulate regional powers for personal gain.

Despite these concerns, young Malawian political analyst Griffin Maruwasa, based in Balaka, says federalism is gaining momentum especially as economic disparities between regions become more visible.

“Federalism presents an opportunity to empower communities, foster innovation at the local level, and reduce dependency on the central government. If implemented transparently, it could be a catalyst for national unity and sustainable development,” said Maruwasa.

As Malawi continues its journey toward inclusive growth, discussions around constitutional reforms such as federalism may play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

Whether Malawi will embrace this model remains to be seen. But as advocates argue, “Federalism is not about division; it is about giving every region a fair chance to prosper.”