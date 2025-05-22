Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old woman, Febbie Robert from Tsikulamowa Village in Ntcheu District for publicizing that she was kidnapped. She has been fined K50,000 or 12 months imprisonment with hard labor.

According to the prosecution, on May 13, 2025, Robert lied to her husband that she had been kidnapped in the city and demanded a ransom of K500,000 for her release and 20 others allegedly being held captive.

The alleged kidnappers claimed 14 people had been killed. However, upon investigation, Robert admitted the story was fabricated.

Robert pleaded guilty to the charge and attributed her actions to “the work of the devil.”

The magistrate, Bracious Kondowe, concurred with the state and imposed the fine.

Meanwhile, Robert has since paid the fine to avoid jail time. Sergeant Maria Kumwenda, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station, confirmed Robert’s conviction and payment of the fine.