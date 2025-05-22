Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary aspirant for Mulanje Central Constituency, Rhoda Gadama Misomali, has written to the party’s Secretariat, requesting it to rescind its decision that declared Damson Chelewani as the winner of the primary elections held on 24 April 2025 and order a re-run of the primary elections within a reasonable period.

In a letter addressed to senior party officials, including DPP Director of Elections, Jean Mathanga, Secretary General Peter Mukhito, administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and disciplinary committee chairperson George Chaponda, Misomali alleges that the party’s internal electoral process was marred by irregularities, lack of transparency, and procedural flaws.

“The hearing committee failed to observe standards of transparency and honesty subscribed by the Democratic Progressive Party generally, and those laid down about the conduct of primary elections in particular,” she wrote in the letter.

Misomali also alleges that the Committee failed to provide a rational explanation for arriving at the said decision, which disregards relevant facts and ignores principles of natural justice and fairness.

She said: “The decision was made without counting votes and was based on a video submitted by Chelewani’s team, not on eyewitness testimony or verified results.

She further claims that presiding officers and monitors were not invited to testify during the hearing, and that local party leaders—including Mulanje District governor, Elizabeth John and constituency governor, Vasco Mondiwa provided testimonies pointing to electoral misconduct and premature disruption of the voting process.

In a letter dated 18th May, DPP Director of Elections Jean Mathanga stated that the internal dispute resolution committee found no evidence of violence, intimidation or misconduct and went on to declare Chelewani as the duly elected winner.