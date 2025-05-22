A new partnership between the NBM Development Bank and the Public-Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) is poised to transform Malawi’s development landscape by easing access to long-term financing, empowering local entrepreneurs, and accelerating infrastructure growth.

The agreement aims to mobilize significant capital for key sectors aligned with national priorities, including agriculture, tourism, mining, energy, and education. It is expected to support projects that contribute to job creation, service delivery, and sustainable economic development.

“Through our international collaborations and affiliated institutions, we intend to source and attract long-term capital into the bank so that we can provide funding to large infrastructure projects that would have a significant impact on the economy,” said Bernard Masi, General Manager of NBM Development Bank, during the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

NBM Development Bank (NBMDB), a subsidiary of the National Bank of Malawi plc, specializes in providing funding to start-ups, high-risk ventures, and impactful initiatives that are often underserved by commercial banks.

“At the heart of this collaboration is a shared goal, which is to empower local Malawians to take an active role in building the nation through infrastructure and service delivery ventures that create a lasting impact,” Masi added. He emphasized that the bank’s structure allows it to support both greenfield and brownfield projects that are viable and developmental.

“Most commercial banks do not provide startup funding due to the perceived high risks, but at NBM Development Bank, we are structured to take on that challenge,” he explained.

PTC CEO Patrick Kabambe hailed the partnership as a vital step toward ensuring greater local participation in national development. “One of the biggest challenges we face is access to long-term finance, especially for local investors. This partnership with NBM Development Bank will enable us to unlock that potential by supporting Malawians to invest in infrastructure and service delivery,” he said.

He added that the collaboration will not only address the supply and demand sides of long-term capital but will also ensure that more PPPC projects are led or co-owned by Malawians, creating a ripple effect in terms of job creation, service delivery, and national progress.

The agreement is also aligned with Malawi’s Vision 2063 and supports initiatives such as the Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy and the MEGA Farms program. The targeted sectors include agribusiness, energy, ICT, health, manufacturing, mining, tourism, water, and sanitation.