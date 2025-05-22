Trocaire Malawi has emphasized the importance of providing early weather forecast messages to farmers to help them make informed decisions on seed selection and prepare for natural disasters.

Phillip Nyasulu, Climate Justice and Disaster Risk Management Officer for Trocaire, made the remarks during a training session at Senior Chief Chamba in Machinga district.

The training, which brought together staff from various organizations, including CADECOM, Ujama Pamodzi, CARD, CICOD, and YONECO, aimed to equip staff on participatory scenario planning.

Trocaire is implementing a project called “Irish Aid Civil Society Program.” (ICSP) in partnership with the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Service and other organizations like CADECOM, (Mangochi, Zomba Chikwawa) Umoja Pamodzi, Youth Net and Counseling, Churches Action in Relief and Development, CICOD and Eagles Relief and Development with funding from Irish Government.

Nyasulu explained that the project seeks to ensure that farmers receive early weather forecast reports to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change.

The trained staff will be responsible for interpreting weather reports and advising farmers on how to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Chief Meteorologist in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services Yobu Kachiwanda commended Trocaire for embarking on the project, saying it will help farmers prepare well for the next farming season.

Annie Kondowe, Programs Officer for CADECOM in Mangochi Diocese, appreciated the training, noting that it has equipped them with the knowledge to interpret weather reports and advise farmers accordingly.

The project, aimed at eradicating challenges that farmers face due to climate change, covers four districts, namely Machinga, Balaka, Dedza, and Chikwawa.

By providing early warning systems and climate information, Trocaire believes that farmers in these districts will benefit from the project and improve their resilience to climate-related shocks.