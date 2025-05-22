Botswana’s Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) has destroyed a substantial quantity of counterfeit and pirated goods, including fake iPhones and earbuds, with an estimated value of several million US dollars.

The majority of these counterfeit iPhones originate from China and have entered various African markets, including Malawi, where demand for high-end and designer products remains high despite limited purchasing power. This appetite for luxury goods at low prices has created fertile ground for counterfeit imports.

In stark contrast to Botswana’s decisive action, the Malawian government has taken a comparatively passive approach to the influx of counterfeit goods.

These illicit products—including alcohol, footwear, clothing, and smartphones such as iPhones and Samsung devices—are openly available, even in high street retail outlets. This situation raises serious concerns about regulatory oversight, consumer safety, and the enforcement of intellectual property rights in Malawi.