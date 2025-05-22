The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a restriction notice to the Local Government Commission, halting the recruitment of Disease Control Surveillance Assistants (DCSAs), Statistical Clerks, and Hospital Attendants.

According to a press statement signed by Egrita Ndala, the Bureau’s principal public relations officer, the move follows allegations of corrupt practices in the recruitment process.

“Under its powers under Section 23 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, on 21st May 2025, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) issued a Restriction Notice to the Executive Secretary of Local Government Commission restricting the recruitment of Disease Control Surveillance Assistants (DCSA), Statistical Clerks and Hospital Attendants,” reads the statement.

The Bureau further states that the action aims to allow the Local Government Commission to address issues identified during preliminary investigations into allegations of corrupt practices which the ACB has been receiving regarding the recruitment process.

Following the restriction notice, the Local Government Commission is restricted from continuing with the concerned recruitment processes until the ACB has lifted the restriction notice.