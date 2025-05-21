The TNM Super League will be back this afternoon with two fixtures scheduled to take place in Blantyre and Dowa.

Rockies Ekhaya FC are hosting Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, whereas Kamuzu Barracks FC will travel to Mponela, Dowa to face Creck Sporting Club.

Both fixtures will attract soccer lovers, as the battle for second place intensifies, the hot golden boot race and the capabilities of Creck’s new interim coach.

We take a look at some eye-catching points ahead of today’s week 8 fixtures.

THREE AIM TO LEAPFROG WANDERERS

A win for Karonga United, who have travelled to Blantyre to face Ekhaya FC, will take them second in the TNM Super League log table.

Karonga United, currently sitting third with 9 points, will need a 2-0 win to tally Wanderers’ 12 points and dislodge them on goal difference.

Ingwina are tied on 9 points with their opponent this afternoon, Ekhaya FC, who sits fifth and a 4-0 win to occupy Wanderers’ position.

The hosts have never lost at home, having recorded two wins out of two. The Enos Chatama boys are looking to bounce back from the weekend’s 1-0 loss to Kamuzu Barracks. So far, they have played five games, winning thrice and losing twice.

Karonga United, who have played a game less, are coming from an emphatic 4-0 win at Dedza Dynamos. They have won thrice and lost once.

Another team eyeing second place is Kamuzu Barracks. The third-placed side will need a 2-0 to climb up to the second as they face struggling Ekhaya FC at Champion Stadium.

HARRY’S CHANCE

Opportunity arises for Harry Saidi to flourish and convince Creck Sporting Club bosses as he travels to Mponela today for his game in charge as interim coach for the team

Saidi was named interim coach after the club suspended Joseph Kamwendo following the 0-1 home defeat against Mighty Wanderers.

A run of bad results saw Kamwendo only last four months as permanent head coach after replacing MacDonald Mtetemela.

Kamwendo only recorded one win and a draw in five league matches this season.

Though it’s just a suspension for Kamwendo, Saidi could establish his name and position himself in a pole position of getting the post permanently if he transforms the team.

READY TO DEVOUR

As ever, another game brings another opportunity for Zeliati Nkhoma to move up the Super League goalscoring chart.

Nkhoma is currently tied up on five goals with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets striker Babatunde Adepoju.

The Kamuzu Barracks man has reached that mark after playing four games against Babatunde’s 5 games.

He needs to score to open a gap as the lone leading goalscorer as his team date Creck Sporting Club this afternoon.