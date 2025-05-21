Independent Shadow Member of Parliament for Kasungu South, Joseph Manguluti, has strongly condemned the political violence that is happening in his constituency.

In a statement, Manguluti alleges that the recent acts of political violence are being perpetrated by misguided youths sponsored by some sitting members of Parliament.

His concerns come barely a few days after some individuals were brutally attacked and injured for differing in political affiliations.

“In the just past four days, two individuals in Kasungu South have suffered brutal assaults for simply associating with development initiatives”

“These vicious attacks have led to severe injuries, including the loss of teeth,” reads part of the statement.

However, Manguluti emphasised that political violence has no place in a democratic society as every citizen has the constitutional right to support a political party or leader of their choice without fear, intimidation, or coercion.

As the nation prepares for the general elections scheduled for 16th September, Manguluti has called on all political actors to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respectfully.

He further urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Police Service, Public Affairs Committee (PAC), and all electoral stakeholders to take a proactive role in ensuring a peaceful electoral environment.