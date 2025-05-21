Jennifer Lopez AKA J. Lo is facing legal action from photographer Edwin Blanco and paparazzi agency Backgrid over two photos she posted on social media. The images were taken outside the Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair Party in Los Angeles on January 4, the night before the Golden Globes. Lopez shared the photos on Instagram and X, captioned “GG Weekend Glamour”, showcasing her white dress and faux fur coat.

The lawsuits claim Lopez used the copyrighted images without permission to promote her public appearances, boost engagement, and lend credibility to her branded content. Blanco and Backgrid are seeking up to $150,000 in damages each per image, totaling potentially $300,000 for both photos and outlets.

Meanwhile, Lopez’s team reportedly discussed a licensing arrangement with Blanco and Backgrid after the photos were posted, but no agreement was finalized, and no payment was made. This isn’t Lopez’s first encounter with similar lawsuits; she faced comparable cases in 2019 and 2020.