President Lazarus Chakwera has hit back at critics, labelling them ‘satan’, following accusations that his administration has not completed any development projects.

Speaking when presiding over the first-ever National Construction Day under the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC), he urged his critics to accept his achievements rather than discredit him for just political gain.

By listing down development projects, Chakwera believes it will help to correct misinformation about his performance.

“One of the lies being spread is that my administration has not completed any meaningful development projects. Again, they have been claiming that the completed projects were merely inherited from previous administrations, but it’s a lie because my administration has completed over 600 projects, ” said Chakwera.

He added, “Soon, we are going to release the list of all projects in progress as well as those that have been completed, and I believe with that, satan, who is busy spreading the lies, will be ashamed”.

Since the State of the Nation Address (SONA) was delivered on February 14th, President Chakwera faced intense criticism from opposition parties, accusing it as full of lying.