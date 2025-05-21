The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director, Silvester Namiwa, has demanded the immediate resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Yolamu, accusing her of failing to uphold impartiality in the enforcement of the law.

Speaking on Wednesday at the high-level Public Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting in Blantyre, Namiwa accused the police chief of turning the Malawi Police Service into a political tool, alleging a pattern of selective arrests in cases of political violence across the country.

Merlyne Yolamu

“The Inspector General has failed the nation.”

“She has lost moral authority to lead the police service. While other arrests are made swiftly in the southern region, similar crimes are ignored in the central region. This double standard is unacceptable in a democracy,” he said.

He specifically cited recent violent incidents in the central region where alleged political thugs attacked members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and yet no arrests were made.

According to Namiwa, this inconsistency demonstrates the IG’s ability or unwillingness to act impartially, further polarising the political climate.

Namiwa’s comments sparked a flurry of reactions, with some delegates applauding the call for accountability, while others viewed it as an attempt to politicise the conference.

The atmosphere became so tense, prompting the conference’s moderator, Dr. Henry Chingaipe, to issue a stern warning to the participants.

“This forum is meant for constructive dialogue.”

“Let us not reduce it to a platform for personal or political attacks. Anyone who disturbs this process will be sent out,” warned Chingaipe.

The two-day PAC indaba concluded on Wednesday in Blantyre.