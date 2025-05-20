The future of the long-awaited 20,000-seater Thyolo Stadium hangs in the balance as the contractor handling the project has requested a staggering 92 per cent increase in the original budget.

Thyolo District Commissioner, Hudson Kuphanga, confirmed to Zodiak Online that the contractor is seeking a price adjustment from the initial K5 billion to K11 billion, citing rising costs of construction materials.

According to Kuphanga, the additional funds are reportedly needed to complete the VIP and VVIP stands as well as dressing rooms, which remain unfinished.

The stadium project was initially launched in 2018 with a K2.5 billion budget and was expected to be completed within 18 months.

However, years down the line, the project remains incomplete, and the district authorities are expressing growing frustration.

Kuphanga indicated that the new completion date would only be known if the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) approves the contract adjustment.

He added that the council is deeply worried about the continued delay, noting that it is severely affecting their plans to boost revenue collection through the stadium once it is operational.

The delay has not only impacted local development ambitions but has also attracted criticism from civil society watchdogs.

Willy Kambwandira, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), has condemned the proposed budget increase as unjustifiable.

He argues that the price adjustment reeks of systematic corruption, suggesting that some government officials could be colluding with contractors to delay projects and siphon public funds.

Kambwandira stressed that such practices are a betrayal of public trust and are detrimental to Malawi’s development.

The Thyolo Stadium project, which once held the promise of transforming the district’s sports and economic landscape, now faces an uncertain future amid accusations of inefficiency and possible financial misconduct.