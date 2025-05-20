The newly deployed District Commissioner (DC) for M’mbelwa District Council, Rogers Newa, has called for strengthened collaboration among all stakeholders in Mzimba to accelerate the district’s development.

Newa appealed on Monday as he officially assumed office, succeeding Rodney Simwaka, who has been transferred to Karonga.

“I am happy to report for duty at M’mbelwa District Council,” said Newa. “I appeal for collaboration among all stakeholders in Mzimba, including traditional leaders, the Mzimba Heritage Association, the media, and the general public. Together, we can move the district forward in terms of development.”

Newa issued a stern warning to all council officers against engaging in bribery or corrupt practices, stating that corruption remains one of the major obstacles to development.

He emphasised the importance of unity and collective effort in addressing the district’s socio-economic challenges and improving service delivery.