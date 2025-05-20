The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is set to implement biometric SIM card registration to combat the rising cases of mobile money fraud.

According to MACRA, starting July 1, 2025, all SIM card holders will be required to verify their numbers using fingerprints, face recognition, and a national ID.

“Biometric SIM registration will make it easier to trace fraudsters and protect consumers. It is about keeping Malawians safe,” said Steven Perete, MACRA’s Head of ICT.

The new system aims to link every phone number to its rightful owner, improving security and reducing mobile phone-related crimes.

Each subscriber will be allowed to register a maximum of 10 SIM cards per network, and National Identity Cards will be used for verification.

Meanwhile, MACRA encourages Malawians to participate in this exercise for their safety and national security.