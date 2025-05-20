A prominent Malawian lawyer has been arrested in connection with Elijah Dukuma Phiri, a fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a large-scale fraud case estimated to involve tens of millions of kwacha.

The lawyer, whose identity cannot be disclosed due to legal restrictions, owns one of Malawi’s most respected law firms. He is widely known for representing high-profile clients, including a prominent religious prophet and business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira, who was convicted of attempting to bribe judges in the high-profile presidential election case.

News of the arrest surfaced following a Facebook post by international business executive Henry Phwanthe. Although Phwanthe did not name the lawyer, his remarks sparked widespread speculation.

“We have a lawyer who has been working with this fugitive. Zero integrity. The lawyer was arrested last week, released, and thinks it’s over. We will not allow such individuals to operate in our society. They both belong in Maula Prison, and we will ensure that justice is served,” Phwanthe wrote.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has remained silent on the matter. The legal fraternity in Malawi has come under microscope for fraud and corruption. Lawyer Alexious Kamangila has been exposing members of the judiciary and MLS for unethical practices such as fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has remained silent on the matter. The legal fraternity in Malawi has increasingly come under scrutiny for alleged involvement in fraud and corruption. Lawyer Alexious Kamangila has been vocal in exposing members of the judiciary and the MLS, accusing them of engaging in unethical practices, including fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Malawi24 that the lawyer in question operates a law firm based in Blantyre. It has also been revealed that a police officer was among those arrested in connection with the case.

Elijah Dukuma Phiri is wanted on allegations of nipping between 125 million and 200 million kwacha through informal foreign exchange dealings. Some sources believe there may be additional victims, which could significantly increase the total amount involved.

The hunt continues!