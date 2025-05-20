Just a week after he dragged Marumo Gallants to court over unpaid image rights amounting to ZAR 800,000 (K79 million), Gabadinho Mhango is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to FARPost, the 32-year-old striker has decided to leave the club due to the recent game-time struggles after he only featured once as a second-half substitute in five games.

His agent, Mike Makaab, confirmed the development in an interview with the publication.

“I can tell you that Gabadinho Mhango will leave Marumo Gallants at the end of the season and join a new club.

“When you look at Mhango and how he has performed at this club, he has given it his all, but he will leave at the end of the season,” he said.

He has featured in 25 matches in all competitions for Gallants, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

He joined the club from Moroka Swallows after the Soweto-based club sold their status due to financial issues, and he had a good start to life with the Bloemfontein-based side under the former head coach Dan Malesela.

Since arriving in South Africa, the former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets forward has played for Bloemfontein Celtic, Golden Arrows, Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates, Amzulu, Swallows and now at Gallants.