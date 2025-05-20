The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has officially declared the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje constituency as the rightful winner of the party’s primary elections.

This decision comes after weeks of uncertainty and internal contestation over the outcome of the primaries held in the southern region constituency.

The party’s National Governing Council reached the verdict following an internal review of complaints lodged by one of the contenders, Khumbanyiwa, who had challenged the legitimacy of the primary results.

According to the DPP, all allegations and complaints raised by Khumbanyiwa have been found to lack merit.

The party’s leadership stated that there was insufficient evidence provided to support her claims of irregularities during the election process.

As a result, the DPP has rendered Khumbanyiwa’s complaints null and void, affirming that the process that led to the incumbent MP’s victory was credible and conclusive.

This ruling cements the incumbent MP’s position as the party’s candidate for Nsanje Lalanje in the forthcoming general elections.

The decision is expected to bring closure to the intra-party disputes in the constituency and allow the DPP to move forward with preparations for the national campaign.

Party officials have urged all aspirants and supporters to respect the ruling and work together in unity to strengthen the party’s position ahead of the September 2025 polls.