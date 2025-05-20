District Governor Elizabeth John and Constituency Governor Vasco Mondiwa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Mulanje Central have stepped down from their positions with immediate effect.

In their joint letter to the party Secretary, the two say the decision follows a letter from DPP Director of Elections Jean Mathanga declaring Damson Chelewani as the winner of the primary elections, which were held last month.

The governors claim that the party’s decision was unjust and unfair, as it failed to address evidence and concerns raised during a dispute resolution meeting.

“We have found your decision to be unjust and unfair to us as the DPP office in Mulanje Central, and certainly to other shadow MPs. This is so because you have not addressed any evidence that the eye witnesses gave in the dispute resolution meeting held on 16th May 2025, including the district governor, the constituency governor and three other shadow MPs present, and your letter has not addressed the concerns that were raised,” reads the governors’ letter.

The two argue that the primary elections were marred by violations of DPP voting rules that were announced by presiding officers before the election was conducted.

However, the party ruled that, “There was no proof of intimidation, violence and other acts that could compromise and halt the elections. There is enough evidence to ascertain how the elections were conducted.”