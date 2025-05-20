The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Zomba City South Constituency, James Mpunga, has donated writing materials to 1,300 Standard 8 students and facilitated the repair of 125 broken desks in preparation for the 2025 Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLCE) examinations.

The donation, made on Monday, benefitted students from eleven primary schools across Zomba City South, like Sacred Heart Boys, Chikowi, Chipironi, Chalomwe, St Joseph Girls, Bwaila, Prisons, Thundu, Mpotola, Cobbe Barracks and Satema.

The initiative aimed to support learners from underprivileged backgrounds and address the shortage of desks during the crucial exam period.

Speaking at the donation event, Dr. Mpunga said the gesture was meant to inspire and motivate students to work hard and aim for excellent results in the upcoming MANEB examinations.

“As someone who began my academic journey at Sacred Heart Boys Primary School from Standard 1 to 8, I understand the challenges these learners face. I want them to focus on their studies and not worry about lacking basic materials,” he said.

He also pledged to provide school bags and other necessary learning materials to every student from these schools who gets selected to secondary school.

He further urged students to avoid examination malpractice and instead rely on what they have learned in class, emphasising the importance of integrity and hard work.

“Pray for wisdom and use your knowledge. Cheating will only lead to disqualification,” he advised.

One of the teachers, Christen Misheck Nanseta from Satema Primary School, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that it will greatly boost the learners’ morale during exams.

Miguel Kum’bweza, a Standard 8 student from Chipironi Primary School and one of the beneficiaries, also thanked Dr. Mpunga for the materials.

“This has encouraged us to study even harder so we can pass and be selected to secondary school,” he said.

The 2025 PSLC exams are set to begin this Wednesday.