Malawians continue to grapple with worsening economic hardships as the cost of living rises steadily, with essential commodities becoming increasingly unaffordable for ordinary citizens.

A snap survey conducted in Mzimba District has revealed alarming disparities in the price of sugar, a staple commodity in most households. In Boma, a packet of sugar is now selling for between K4,500 and K5,000.

However, in more remote areas such as Manyamula and Madede, prices have skyrocketed to K6,000 and even K6,500 per packet.

This steep increase in prices has ignited public outcry, with many Malawians pointing fingers at the government for failing to manage the economy effectively. “Things are getting worse each day. We can’t even afford basic items anymore,” lamented Martha Mvula, a market vendor in Manyamula. “The government needs to do something before people start dying of hunger.”

Critics argue that the continued rise in living costs reflects broader economic mismanagement by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration. Many accuse the government of offering excuses rather than solutions.

In response, officials have attributed the economic crisis to several compounding factors, including the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and global market fluctuations.

“The current situation is not entirely of our making,” said Moses Kunkhuyu, the government spokesperson, in one of the interviews. “We are dealing with the consequences of disasters and external pressures beyond our control.”

Nevertheless, the government has also placed blame on the previous administration led by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing it of laying the foundation for economic collapse.

Officials argue that years of alleged corruption and poor governance under the DPP severely weakened the country’s economic resilience.

But governance experts are urging the Chakwera administration to stop shifting blame and take full responsibility for its performance.

“It has been nearly five years since the Tonse Alliance government came to power,” said political analyst Mirriam Jere. “They can’t keep pointing fingers at the past. Malawians need results, not excuses.”

President Chakwera swept into office in 2020 with promises of transformative change, famously comparing his vision for Malawi to the biblical land of Canaan, a place of prosperity and peace. Today, many feel that the promise remains unfulfilled.

“The Canaan we were promised is nowhere in sight,” said George Banda, a teacher in Mzimba. “Instead, we are being pushed deeper into poverty.”

As the cost of living continues to soar, the burden on the average Malawian grows heavier, and calls for swift government action are intensifying.

Whether the Chakwera administration will respond with effective measures or continue to cite external factors and historical grievances remains to be seen.