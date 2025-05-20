Civil rights activist and Executive Director of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), Sylvester Namiwa, has openly challenged Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and President Lazarus Chakwera, questioning whether they still consider themselves fit to continue in office amid the worsening economic crisis in Malawi.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session at the ongoing Public Affairs Committee (PAC) stakeholders’ meeting in Blantyre, Namiwa said the government’s failure to revive the economy is evident through the stalling of the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He argued that the inability to secure this crucial bailout facility is a clear sign of leadership failure.

In response, Finance Minister Chithyola Banda declined to comment directly on the accusations, stating that the PAC meeting’s agenda was not intended to entertain such matters.

He maintained that the forum was not the right platform for addressing political or administrative accountability questions.

Meanwhile, outspoken activist Bon Kalindo directed his concern to the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, questioning what specific steps the institution is taking to curb corruption and illicit practices in high-value sectors such as mining.

In his response, Reserve Bank Governor Wilson Banda, represented by Director Mafuta Mwale, said there are specialised departments within the central bank tasked with combating corruption and ensuring compliance in various sectors, including mining.

Mwale emphasised that while challenges remain, institutional mechanisms are in place to confront malpractice where it arises.

The heated exchanges at the PAC conference reflect the increasing impatience among activists and civil society toward what they see as government inertia in addressing economic mismanagement and systemic corruption.

As the 2025 general elections draw closer, such confrontations are likely to intensify, with calls for transparency and accountability growing louder across the country.