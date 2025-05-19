The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has voiced strong objections to the Malawi Electoral Commission’s decision to delay the counting of votes in the upcoming General Elections, scheduled for September 16, 2025.

In a statement, DPP publicist Shadric Namalomba questioned the rationale behind conducting the vote on September 16 while only beginning the counting process a day later, on September 17. The party warned that the delay could severely undermine public trust in the electoral process.

“How can this be justified in a democracy that upholds transparency and integrity?” Namalomba asked. “What safeguards are in place to protect the ballot boxes overnight? Where will they be stored, and under whose custody?”

Namalomba pointed out that the delay raises concerns, especially in light of the recent adoption of Smartmatic voting technology, which was intended to speed up the process and enhance credibility.

“This new system was introduced to bring efficiency, not uncertainty. Why then are we regressing in how we manage such a critical part of the process?”

The DPP has called on the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Annabelle Mtalimanja, to reconsider the electoral calendar. According to the party, political stakeholders have spent five years preparing for these elections, investing heavily in training, strategy, and campaign infrastructure—all in the hopes of a credible and timely electoral outcome.

“Postponing vote counting sends the wrong signal and risks undermining the integrity of the entire election,” Namalomba said.

“We urge MEC to revisit this decision and prioritise transparency, efficiency, and above all, the trust of Malawians.”

MEC has not yet responded to the concern.