Currency volatility and inflation in Malawi have been mentioned among key challenges affecting the construction industry in the country.

Director for SIBO Construction Company, Mwaiwawo Kafoteka, told Malawi24 that the rocketing inflation has resulted in higher costs of materials and weaker consumer demand.

She was speaking ahead of Tuesday’s National Construction Day, to be presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“Inflation and currency volatility are some of the challenges, but we have lined up all the challenges that we are expected to present to the State President tomorrow,” said Kafoteka.

In preparations for the first-ever National Construction Day, the National Construction Industry Council (NCIC) held a big walk from Wulian to BICC in Lilongwe.

In a separate interview, the Chief Executive Officer for NCIC, Engineer Gerald Khonje, said the big walk aimed to notify people about the importance of attending tomorrow’s event.

Khonje said on the day, architects, engineers and other players will reflect on the industry’s role in diversifying the economy, advancing technology, fostering national pride, economic growth and improved quality of life among others.

He added that the day will further provide a platform to promote quality infrastructure, ethical conduct, integrity, partnerships, safety, and innovation in construction.

The construction day will be under the theme, quality-driven construction industry: Building for generations.