The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has accused President Lazarus Chakwera of abandoning his constitutional duties by prioritising his re-election bid over addressing pressing national issues.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, said going by the President’s public sentiments and engagements, it is crystal clear that he has abdicated his constitutional duties and obligations by reducing himself to the position of the president of the Malawi Congress Party, and not the President of the country.

“Chakwera has abandoned his constitutional mandate by investing all his time, energy and, worse of all, public resources on his re-election bid, thereby posing a threat to the survival of millions of Malawians he vowed to serve and protect without fear and favour,” said Namiwa.

He said Chakwera’s abdication of his constitutional duty as President of the country has created room for powerful elements within State House and MCP, who are mercilessly ransacking the already fragile economy, such that if nothing is done as a matter of urgency, the economy will take ages to recover.

Namiwa is of the view that if President Chakwera were not preoccupied with his re-election bid, by now he would have dismissed several Ministers for the country’s economic woes, including Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Minister of Health Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda.

CDEDI further questions the president’s leadership amid the collapse of the IMF Extended Credit Facility due to poor economic management under Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda.

CDEDI calls on Malawians to remain vigilant and hold public officers accountable through the “People Power Forum.” The forum aims to scrutinise public officials’ actions and lifestyles, with MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda and Finance Minister Chithyola Banda nominated for a voluntary public lifestyle audit.