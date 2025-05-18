Pope Leo has reaffirmed that a valid marriage, according to the teachings of the Catholic Church, is only recognised between a man and a woman.

He made these remarks during a meeting held at the Vatican, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, where he addressed ambassadors representing their countries to the Holy See.

During the gathering, the leader of the Catholic Church strongly emphasised that a strong and stable family is the foundation of any nation.

He stated that children still in their mothers’ wombs, as well as elderly people, deserve to be respected because they carry dignity that originates from God.

Pope Leo’s message comes at a time when global conversations around the definition of marriage and family values are ongoing in various countries and institutions.

By upholding the Church’s traditional stance, he reinforced the significance of family as a divine institution that shapes moral and social order.

He also reminded the international representatives that the Catholic Church will continue to defend life and family as sacred pillars of human society.

His remarks are likely to resonate with conservative adherents of the Church, while also sparking dialogue in societies that are exploring broader definitions of marriage.

In conclusion, Pope Leo’s declaration not only reaffirmed core Catholic doctrines but also called for global respect for the sanctity of life and traditional family structures.