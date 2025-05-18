Misheck Selemani has described his salary at Silver Strikers as ‘very little’ and demanded a salary increment for him to continue playing for the club.

The talented winger was a marquee arrival at the Area 47 side in August 2024. He joined the Bankers as a free agent after the expiry of his contract with the Tanzanian side, Prison FC.

He signed a two-year contract worth K5.5 million, which was supposed to be paid in two instalments, with a salary amounting to K500,000 per month.

Despite making a few appearances towards the end of the season, the winger showed glimpses of brilliance, giving hope of what he will be offering for the remainder of his contract.

But after the completion of the 2024 season, Selemani told us that he agreed with Silver Strikers officials that his salary would be hiked at the beginning of the 2025 season.

“Remember, I am from Tanzania. What I get as a monthly salary is not even enough to pay all my expenses and support my family in Tanzania, so I requested an increment, and they promised to revise it when I come back for preseason,” he said.

According to Selemani, disagreements between the two parties started during the preseason when the winger arrived late in Malawi due to the illness of his mother.

“They refused to pay me in February. I tried to reason with them because I had earlier communicated to them about the condition of my mother. I also started pushing for a salary increment, but instead, in March, they deducted K100,000 from my salary because I didn’t attend the Club’s awards ceremony.

After multiple approaches, Selemani said he was told that his salary was revised and that he would be getting K640,000 per month, but he remained unsatisfied.

Selemani requested that the club allow him to return home to take care of his sick mother. After consent, he packed all his belongings and left the country soon after Silver Strikers’ game against Chitipa United, mid-April.

He said he will return to the Bankers once his salary is revised to match the level of some foreign players in the league.

Meanwhile, our efforts to reach out to Silver Strikers Chief Executive Officer Patrick Chimimba proved futile as our WhatsApp messages remain unanswered.