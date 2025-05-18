Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Liberia, presided over a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, where Prof. Mohamed Janabi of Tanzania received congratulations for his election as the new Regional Director.

Delegates from all over Africa conveyed their support for Prof. Janabi, as reported by The Citizen, a Tanzanian news media outlet.

He won with 32 votes, defeating Dr. N’da Konan Yao of Ivory Coast, who received 5 votes.

Mohamed Drame of Guinea and Prof. Moustafa Mijiyawa each received 4 votes.

This election marks a significant step forward as the region aims to tackle health challenges head-on.

The WHO Regional Committee for Africa addresses critical health challenges, making the election of a new director essential for future policies.

With this new leadership, the committee hopes to pave the way for improved health outcomes.