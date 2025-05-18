Police in Limbe are holding 25-year-old Agnes Maudzu in custody for allegedly killing her two-year-old daughter.

According to reports, on May 12, 2025 Maudzu took her daughter to Namatapa Health Centre in Bangwe, claiming that the child had dislocated her left arm under unclear circumstances.

However, medical examination revealed multiple signs of abuse, including genital injuries and body scars and the child was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where she died while receiving treatment.

Investigations and witness statements suggested Maudzu’s involvement in the child’s abuse, leading to her arrest on suspicion of murder.

Agnes Maudzu, who hails from Wisiki village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District, is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder.