The long-awaited road rehabilitation project in Mchesi, one of Lilongwe’s most densely populated informal settlements, has finally begun.

For years, residents of Mchesi have grappled with dilapidated roads, riddled with potholes and impassable during rainy seasons.

The project was welcomed by many as a sign of long-overdue government attention to the infrastructure needs of marginalised communities.

Heavy machinery moved in, levelling surfaces and clearing the way for what was expected to be a major upgrade.

However, not everyone is impressed with the ongoing works.

Some residents have reserved their praise, voicing concerns about the quality and sustainability of the rehabilitation.

According to several locals, the work appears rushed and superficial, failing to address the root problems that have plagued the roads for decades.

They claim that instead of proper surfacing, the grading has merely exposed dust, plastic bags, and other waste materials embedded in the ground.

One resident remarked that the roads may look different for now, but without durable materials and proper engineering, they will soon return to their previous poor condition.

Others argue that the so-called improvements are cosmetic, offering no real change to the mobility or daily struggles of the community.

There is growing concern that the funds allocated for this project may not have been used transparently or effectively.

Residents have called on local authorities and watchdog groups to inspect the quality of work being done and ensure that taxpayers’ money is being used responsibly.

Despite the scepticism, some community members still hold hope that the project could be improved and deliver meaningful results if feedback is taken seriously.

Urban planning experts have emphasised the need for inclusive consultations, quality assurance, and long-term maintenance plans for such interventions to succeed.

As the dust settles in Mchesi—both literally and figuratively—the question remains: is this the beginning of transformation, or just another missed opportunity?

Only time will tell…