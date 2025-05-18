Babatunde Adepoju’s brace and a lone strike from Mike Mkwate maintained FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ perfect start to the TNM Super League campaign following a 3-0 win over Chitipa United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Although Bullets scored three goals, the victory did not accurately reflect the game’s dynamics, as they faced a resilient and confident opponent.

The visiting team had the first chance in the 6th minute but failed to capitalise due to Clyde Senaji’s timely clearance. Chikumbutso Salima’s cross found Babatunde Adepoju, who missed, and the ball landed at Yamikani Mologeni’s feet, but he blasted over.

Bullets pressed for an early goal, and Babatunde made a remarkable run, beating three defenders and sending the ball to Chawanangwa Gumbo, who was denied by Asuman Julius’s superb clearance.

In terms of ball possession, the hosts were on top but were struggling to convert their dominance into tangible scoring chances against a defensively solid side that mounted a block to frustrate Mponda’s men.

There was an opportunity for Bullets to break the deadlock in the 26th minute when Yankho Singo created an opportunity for Babatunde in the penalty box, but Anyandwile Jacob made a notable save on the forward’s shot and then came out on top again in the rebound to keep the game at 0-0.

The match was still goalless after the half-hour mark, and Bullets needed a swift reaction to make a breakthrough.

The People’s Team created two clear scoring opportunities in the 36th minute, as Chikumbutso Salima located Babatunde in the box, but the forward failed to make contact with the ball before it landed directly at Mologeni, who fired wide for the second time in the half.

However, Bullets secured a breakthrough in the 37th minute through Mkwate. The hosts regained possession of the ball from Gumbo, who swiftly set up the scorer to beat Jacob on his left-hand side. 1-0.

This goal provided significant relief to the hosts, who required this goal to unsettle the visitors, and that was all for the half.

Upon resumption, Peter Mponda made substitutions, bringing in Innocent Nyasulu, Henry Chiwaya, and Lameck Gamphani for Richard Chimbamba, Andrew Jovinala, and Gumbo.

The visitors displayed increased confidence, with Alex Benson, Godfrey Kuyokwa, and Elias Muywanga exerting pressure on the Bullets’ defence through their passing ability in critical areas, but they lacked the finishing composure in the final third to secure an equaliser.

At the 56-minute mark, Lloyd Aaron’s skilful effort nearly yielded a second goal, as he set up Salima on the edge of the penalty box, but his goal-bound shot was deflected for a corner kick, which the visitors defended without difficulty.

The visiting side maintained possession, with Lumbani Nyondo coordinating with Kuyokwa and Benson to move into the offensive area with pace and precision, although Senaji’s defensive efforts maintained the score at 1-0.

In the 60th minute, Bullets earned a free kick after Andrew Joseph fouled Chiwaya near the corner flag.

Nonetheless, Gamphani’s poor delivery into the box enabled the visitors to comfortably deal with the set piece, much to the frustration of Mponda’s technical panel.

The visitors executed a double substitution in the 62nd minute, bringing on Dan Boston and Steve Saka in place of Benson and Kuyokwa, aiming to enhance their attacking prowess, which had been underwhelming despite gaining some ground in the offensive zone.

Mponda made a substitution in the 75th minute, replacing Gamphani with Mpokera. Babatunde had another scoring opportunity in the 77th minute, courtesy of Salima’s precise cross into the box, but his feeble attempt was effortlessly saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

The substitution of Lungu for Mkwate in the 82nd minute proved instrumental in bolstering Bullets’s attacking prowess in the final third.

Meanwhile, Saka’s pass released Muywanga on the far side, but his attempt was agonizingly close to finding a goal.

The match was effectively put beyond Chitipa’s reach in the 86th minute when Chiwaya’s cross was cleverly chested down by Salima, allowing Babatunde to score an easy tap-in, 2-0.

A late substitution was made by Chitipa in the 87th minute, as Joseph Mbagha replaced Andrew Joseph.

The game was sealed in the 90th minute when Lungu headed in the rebound after Mologeni’s attempt struck the post, demonstrating his ability to create space in the attacking box, 3-0.

What does it mean…

As a result, Mponda’s team maintained their perfect record, topping the standings with 15 points, having scored 16 goals, and conceded only one. Babatunde’s Sunday brace cemented his position as the league’s top scorer with five goals.

At Dedza, Karonga United bounced back from their 1-0 home defeat to Mighty Tigers when they hammered Dedza Dynamos 4-0 to move third in the standings.

Allen Chihana, Geoffrey Mkoko, Nature Kaonga, and Alick Austin were all on target to secure a big win against a very difficult side to beat at home.

The defeat leaves Dedza in 10th position with six points from six games.

At Champion Stadium, a second-half strike from Francisco Madinga inspired Mighty Wanderers to a hard-fought victory over Creck Sporting Club to cement their second position.

That goal came in the 57th minute as the Nomads registered two back-to-back victories in the league after they defeated Mafco 2-0 last Thursday.

As for Creck, the defeat leaves them in 15th position with four points from five games.

Pic credit: Bullets Media