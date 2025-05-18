Tornadoes have caused significant destruction in two US states, Kentucky and Missouri, resulting in at least 21 deaths and numerous injuries. In Kentucky, 14 fatalities were reported, primarily in Laurel County, where the tornado struck on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Missouri saw seven deaths, with five occurring in St. Louis. The storms left a trail of damage, with approximately 5,000 buildings affected and 140,000 properties without power as of Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders are working diligently, conducting house-to-house searches in the most devastated areas. St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer reported at least 38 injuries in her area, largely due to collapsed buildings and toppled trees.

Authorities are continuing their search for survivors, and the death toll is expected to potentially rise as rescue efforts persist.

Source: BBC