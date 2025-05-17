At first glance, one might mistake it for the remnants of a war zone — a skeleton of timber, rusted sheets, and broken hope. But this is not an abandoned battlefield. This is the guardian shelter at Mwanza District Hospital.

The structure is supposed to offer refuge to guardians — the unsung heroes who sleep by their sick loved ones, cook meals, fetch water, and run errands. But what was meant to shelter them now threatens their very lives.

“I fear for my safety every night,” says Martha Phiri, a 46-year-old mother of three who has spent two days here caring for her son, admitted with malaria complications. She points to the gaping holes in the roof, the uneven wooden planks, and the sharp nails jutting from the frame.

“When it rains, the water pours in. When the wind blows, we brace ourselves. And when the sun rises, we’re still here—alive, but not safe.”

Others echo her concern. Chrissy Kachere, a guardian from a nearby Chikolosa village, recounts a time when a section of the roof came loose and narrowly missed injuring a woman.

“We reported it,” she says, “but nothing was done.”

The shelter — if it can be called that — is more than just a safety risk. It is a silent indictment of the neglect faced by those who serve in the background of patient care. With no electricity, poor sanitation, and no running water, guardians endure conditions that are not just uncomfortable but inhumane.

“We’re not asking for much,” Chrissy pleads.

“Just a roof that won’t fall on us, a place to rest without fear.”

The Director of Health and Social Services for Mwanza District Council, Dr. Anthony Chafunya, acknowledged the structure’s poor state but cited a lack of funds as a major barrier to improvement.

He added that the hospital is currently appealing to well-wishers for assistance and has already reached out to several individuals and more than four non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, while expressing concern over the poor state of the hospital’s guardian shelter, chairperson of the Mwanza CSOs network health thematic group, Immaculate Kazinza, said the civil society in the district is committed to supporting the hospital in renovating the existing structure or constructing a more suitable facility.

Mwanza District Hospital serves a population of over 200,000 people.