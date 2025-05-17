When you wake up and hear no sound of bullets, you walk by in town without any trouble, you go to work and come back alive, be thankful for the peace Malawi has. In Gaza, over 90 people, including children, have been killed in a large-scale Israeli ground, air, and sea attack launched early Friday, according to the Hamas-run civil defense and residents.

The civil defense reported that at least nine homes and tents housing civilians had been bombed overnight, and it had received dozens of calls from people trapped. Witnesses described smoke bombs, artillery shelling, and tanks in Beit Lahia. Israel’s military stated it was operating to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites in north Gaza and had eliminated several terrorists over the past day.

This marks the largest ground assault on north Gaza since Israel resumed its offensive in March. Local residents said the attack began with smoke bomb barrages followed by intense artillery shelling from nearby Israeli positions. Tanks then advanced toward the Al-Salateen neighborhood in western Beit Lahia. Witnesses reported that Israeli armored vehicles surrounded a school sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians.

Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets early Friday over several areas in north Gaza, calling on residents to evacuate the areas immediately, raising fears the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was expanding its military operation in one of Gaza’s most densely populated regions.