Sub-Traditional Authority Chakanza of Balaka District has cited limited awareness of the justice system and long distances to courtrooms as key challenges contributing to the underreporting of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) among survivors of the vice in his area.

Chakanza explained that the long distances to the nearest courts in Phalula and Balaka have made accessing justice difficult, especially among women and girls.

However, a shift is underway.

The Centre for Alternatives for Victimised Women and Children (CAVWOC), through its mobile court project, is gradually breaking the culture of silence that has surrounded GBV for so long.

“These mobile court sessions are bringing justice closer to our people,” said STA Chakanza.

“For years, many suffered in silence because the courts were simply out of reach. Today, justice is more accessible, and we’re grateful to CAVWOC for this crucial initiative,” he added.

Beyond legal access, the mobile courts represent a powerful symbol of empowerment for survivors.

Rightwell Nyirenda, CAVWOC Project Officer, explained that the initiative is part of a broader effort to promote awareness and encourage survivors to speak out and seek justice.

“Our goal is to ensure communities understand the importance of reporting GBV cases so that survivors receive the support they need,” Nyirenda said.

During a recent session held in STA Chakanza’s area, Balaka First Grade Magistrate Augustine Mizaya presided over a case involving Mary Paulo, who accused her ex-husband, Willard Kang’ombe, of unlawfully selling their marital land. According to the complainant, the land was sold earlier this year without her consent, while she was away, and with the involvement of local traditional leaders.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the matter on June 4, 2025.

Currently under implementation in the areas of Traditional Authorities Nkaya and Phalula, the mobile court project is part of the Africa Innovation Challenge (AIC) and is funded by Oxfam in Africa through Oxfam in Malawi.