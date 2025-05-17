The Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM) in the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has highlighted the importance of providing psychosocial support to survivors of natural disasters to help them cope with stress and trauma.

Father Charles Namalitha, a psychosocial counsellor of the Diocese, made the remarks during a meeting at GVH Magoli, T/A Mwambo in Zomba district

CADECOM is implementing a project called “Investing in Agriculture for Food Security and Improved Nutrition” with funding from Caritas Korea.

The objective of the project is to improve household food security for the health and active lives of the vulnerable and marginalised farmers in Zomba.

Father Namalitha emphasised that survivors of natural disasters need encouragement, necessities like food, shelter, and land for cultivation. He advised communities to adopt sustainable practices, such as tree planting, to mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

“We urge you to stay strong and hopeful in the face of natural disasters by working together and not thinking too much to avoid stress,” said.

Vincent Tenthani, National Programs Coordinator for CADECOM, concurred with Father Namalitha, saying the program’s primary goal is to improve the lives of survivors by ensuring food security, supporting small-scale businesses, and promoting agriculture.

One beneficiary, Florence Mavuto, expressed gratitude to CADECOM for providing psychosocial support and disaster preparedness training.

She said the training has equipped them with skills to live healthy lives and manage disasters effectively.

The program is being implemented in three groups of village headmen – Magoli, Chaweza, and Kathebwe – under Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district, benefiting more than 250 individuals.