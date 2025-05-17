A Malawian female sex worker, Sandra Ntonya, real name Andulire Mwambira, has been sentenced to over two years in prison by a UK court after breaching a restraining order imposed to prevent her from contacting or referencing former England rugby player, Marland Yarde.

Ntonya, 44, a self-described sex worker based in Manchester, had previously avoided a custodial sentence in February when she was found guilty of stalking Yarde.

At the time, the court acknowledged her role as a mother and the potential for rehabilitation, instead placing her under a restraining order and mandating mental health treatment, rehabilitation activities, and community service.

However, within days of the court’s decision, Ntonya resumed her campaign against Yarde online, sharing private messages, tagging him in posts, and making further defamatory statements—including comparing him to notorious British sex offender Jimmy Savile. She also accused the presiding judge of dishonesty and collusion with police.

This week, Judge John Potter handed down a custodial sentence of two years and two months, citing Ntonya’s continued defiance of the court’s ruling and her contemptuous behaviour throughout the proceedings.

“You have shown complete disregard for the law,” said Judge Potter. “Your actions have caused real damage.”

The court heard that the case originated from a 2021 incident in which Yarde and Ntonya met during a night out in Manchester. Although Yarde denied any sexual relationship, Ntonya later accused him of rape. Police arrested Yarde, but after the investigation, no charges were filed. Nevertheless, the fallout led to the end of Yarde’s career in English rugby and a move abroad.

Prosecutor Jack Troup noted that Ntonya contacted the media before informing authorities and later sold her story to the Daily Mail. Yarde, whose name was initially withheld from the press, experienced serious mental health challenges and considered suicide as a result of the allegations and online attacks.

Despite previous apologies, Ntonya’s repeated violations of the restraining order, including continued social media harassment, ultimately led to her imprisonment.

Her barrister, Constance Halliwell, said Ntonya expressed remorse and accepted full responsibility, describing her actions as a “grave error of judgment.”

Andulire who comes from Karonga gained media attention in 2015 when she claimed to have had sexual encounters with both Yaya Tourè and his brother Kolo Tourè, prominent football starts from Ivory Coast.