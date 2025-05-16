Paul Phiri, a 25-year-old Malawian, has been arrested by Zambian law enforcement for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault of two Malawian women.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development after an 18-year-old victim reported Phiri’s violence and sexual abuse, resulting in pregnancy, contrary to a job promise.

“The suspect promised her employment as a housemaid in Zambia, claiming that his employer required a cleaner.” Upon arrival in Zambia, the suspect reportedly confiscated the victim’s phone and subjected her to sexual abuse, resulting in pregnancy,” read part of the statement.

Police further state that Phiri has been abusing the victim since he abducted her in August 2024.

During the investigation, police also discovered another 25-year-old lady from Malawi, who revealed that she was recruited into Zambia through Facebook after Phiri promised her marriage.

Phiri will face charges of human trafficking in contravention of Zambian laws.

The 18-year-old victim is from Malembo Village in Lilongwe district, while the 25-year-old is from Chamama in Kasungu district.