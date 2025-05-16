Concerns and controversies surrounding Smartmatic have dominated political discussions and media reports in recent weeks.

Opposition leaders, including former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, have publicly declared their refusal to accept the use of Smartmatic systems during the upcoming elections.

At a press conference held at his Page House on Thursday, 15th May 2025, Professor Mutharika made it clear that Smartmatic will not be used at any cost.

Supporters of this position argue that the technology raises questions about transparency, security, and the potential for manipulation of election results.

On the other hand, proponents claim that Smartmatic offers efficiency, speed, and accuracy in vote counting, which could help prevent disputes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has remained cautious and has not yet confirmed whether it will implement Smartmatic technology in the voting process.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate among political parties, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens about the best way to safeguard electoral integrity.

Observers warn that unresolved disagreements over election technology could undermine public trust and potentially trigger post-election conflicts.

As the election date approaches, calls for clear communication and consensus on the voting systems have intensified.

Ensuring that all stakeholders agree on the electoral process is critical to maintaining peace and upholding democratic principles in Malawi.

The Smartmatic debate remains a significant issue to watch as Malawi prepares to exercise its democratic rights in 2025.