The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of serving the interests of a political party and specific individuals instead of representing the will of all Malawians.

Speaking during a press briefing, DPP Director of Elections Jean Namathanga voiced strong concerns over the impartiality and credibility of the MEC ahead of the September 2025 elections.

Namathanga alleged that MEC’s recent decisions and conduct suggest that the institution is compromised and is no longer functioning as an independent electoral body.

She further stated that MEC’s actions have been suspiciously aligned with the ruling party’s interests, raising fears of an uneven playing field in the upcoming polls.

According to Namathanga, such bias undermines public trust in the electoral process and threatens the integrity of democracy in Malawi.

The DPP has called on civil society, development partners, and citizens to demand transparency and accountability from the MEC.

Namathanga emphasised that elections are not the property of any single party or leader, but a national process that must be handled fairly and professionally.

She warned that continued political interference in MEC operations could destabilise the country and erode gains made in democratic governance.

The accusations come at a time when political tension is rising and all eyes are on MEC to deliver credible elections in September.

While MEC has not officially responded to the allegations, the institution is now under pressure to prove its neutrality and restore public confidence.

As the election draws closer, stakeholders are urging the commission to uphold its constitutional mandate and ensure that all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, are treated fairly.

The coming weeks are likely to test the resilience of Malawi’s democratic institutions and the resolve of citizens to safeguard their vote.