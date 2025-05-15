Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO) has called on individuals in Zomba to report any form of child abuse to the police in their respective areas.

TIPOLISO Executive Director Sellina Bomani appealed during a sensitisation meeting at Nansambo Primary School, at Sub T/A Nkapita in Zomba district.

Bomani revealed that children in the area are facing numerous challenges, including defilement, forced marriages, and child labour, but many cases go unreported.

She emphasised that failing to report such incidents fuels the problem and puts more children at risk.

The meeting aimed to inform communities about the phasing out of the “Tiyende Pamodzi” project, funded by Save the Children.

Bomani hope that the project will leave a lasting impact on the community, particularly in protecting children from violence and natural disasters.

“We encourage people to report any form of violence against children, whether defilement, physical or mental abuse, as it can compromise their education, and we have trained locals on how to protect children, and we urge parents and guardians to encourage their children to excel academically and become responsible citizens,” she said.

Zomba district Deputy Social Welfare Officer Francis Futu thanked TIPOLISO for its commitment to protecting children’s rights in the area.

Futu emphasised the importance of reporting child violence cases to the police, saying it can deter potential offenders.

Standard 7 learner Evelyn Jairosi of Nansambo Primary School praised the project, saying it had been an eye-opener for learners, teaching them where to report cases of violence.