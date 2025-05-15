Old Mutual Malawi is championing human capital growth through a groundbreaking ICT internship initiative. The company has onboarded 10 young graduates who will spend six months working within the company’s IT space, gaining hands-on experience in a corporate environment.

The internship program, which is being run in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is designed to equip young ICT professionals with practical skills in areas such as cybersecurity, infrastructure management, and application development.

According to Old Mutual Group IT Executive Gerald Chungu, the program is a win-win situation for both the company and the interns. He said the program presents a chance for the business to learn fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from the graduates, while on the other side, the program offers a talent pipeline – a ready channel through which they can attract new employees who are already exposed to their workplace culture and brand.

Old Mutual Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe highlighted the company’s commitment to aligning its human capital development efforts with national goals, including the Malawi Vision 2063.

“As an employer, we offer training for career progression, incentives to motivate and retain our employees, and expatriate opportunities outside the Malawi Market, which positions our human capital development efforts to be aligned with national goals,” Kadzongwe said.

ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo commended Old Mutual for the initiative, saying it aligns with their commitment to nurturing digital talent and bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry practice.

One of the interns, Ellen Samali, a Bachelor of Management Information Systems graduate from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), described the experience as “enriching and eye-opening.”

