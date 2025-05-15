Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika has once again called on President Lazarus Chakwera to declare the Central Region not a no-go zone for opposition parties, emphasizing that Malawi belongs to all its citizens, not just the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mutharika made the call while condemning a recent violent attack on DPP members, including Vice President for the Centre, Alfred Gangata, by “thugs affiliated with the Malawi Congress Party.”

“He (Chakwera) must declare that the Central Region is not a no-go zone for opposition parties. Malawi belongs to all of us, not only to Chakwera or Richard Chimwendo Banda,” Mutharika said.

The DPP leader also urged Chakwera to order his party to stop violence against Malawians. He expressed concern that the Peace Commission, faith community, civil society, and activists have been silent on several violence incidences.

“Why had the Peace Commission been so silent? Where is the faith Community? Where is the civil society? Where are the activists? They have all kept quiet and silence is not an option. Those who permit evil are as guilty as those who commit it,” added Mutharika.

The DPP president assured Malawians that the DPP will not be intimidated by MCP’s violence and aggression, and called on voters to use the opportunity on September 16, 2025, to vote out the current government and usher in a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity.