There is a possibility that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will open the presidential nominations in July, a shift from the previously set June timeline for the submission of nomination papers.

While the elections calendar initially designated June for the presentation of nominations, the MEC now seems set to carry out the exercise in July. In 2019, nominations were received as early as February, with voting taking place in May.

When contacted, MEC Director of Communication, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, stated, “We will advise on the actual dates for both the collection of nomination papers and submission, in due course.”

The delay in opening nominations could have significant consequences, especially for political parties and candidates who were preparing to meet the initial June deadline. The extended timeline may lead to uncertainty and logistical challenges, potentially affecting campaign strategies.

The shift to carry out the exercise in July would mean candidates and stakeholders will have to adjust their plans accordingly, with the possibility of a compressed timeline ahead of the elections.